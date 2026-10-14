Fire breaks out at Essential Drug International in Tongi, 13 units deployed
A fire broke out at Essential Drug International in the Cherag Ali area of Tongi in Gazipur this morning (Wednesday).
The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) received the information t of the fire at 10:15 am and immediately dispatched firefighting units to the spot.
The first units reached the scene at 10:25am, about two kilometres from Tongi Fire Station, FSCD media officer Talha bin Zasim told BSS over phone call.
Eight firefighting units are currently working to bring the blaze under control, while five more units are on their way, taking the total number of deployed units to 13, he said.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage, as well as any possible casualties, have yet to be ascertained.
Firefighting operations are underway.