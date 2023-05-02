Make Digital Security Act media-friendly through amendments: Inu

President of the parliamentary standing committee on information and broadcasting Hasanul Haq Inu has urged the government to make the Digital Security Act (DSA) media-friendly through amendments.
At the same time he made a call to ensure cyber security as well.
Former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu made the call at a discussion held on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
At the event Editors’ Council president and the Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam on behalf of the council forwarded several demands including abolishment of the Digital Security Act.
Hasanul Haq Inu said, “Misuse of Digital Security Act has to be stopped. Until it can be stopped or amendments can be made, a permission from the home ministry has to be taken while filing cases. Accused cannot be arrested and sent to jail, as soon as an allegation is received.”
“There must be the right to receive bail. Everyone has said that the Digital Security Act needs to be reviewed. Of course it needs a review and amendments. It’s not fair to keep it pending,” he continued.
“I have asked the government to make the amendments wherever they are required, subjected to suggestions, immediately for the implementation of the law minister’s words," Hasanul Haq added.
“Also specify what kind of courts and laws are needed to ensure cyber security. So, make provisions for cyber security, amend the Digital Security Act and make it media friendly,” he said.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president Hasanul Haq Inu also said that there can be no bargain about ensuring the freedom of media.
Security has to be provided in the digital world and full the freedom of media has to be secured as well. At the same time the freedom of speech has to be safeguarded too.
Ittefaq editor Tasmima Hossain, Samakal editor Muzammil Husain, New Age editor Nurul Kabir, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Financial Express editor Shamsul Haque Zahid, Prothom Alo managing editor Anisul Hoque and Desh Rupantor acting editor Mostafa Mamun also spoke at the discussion, presided over by Mahfuz Anam.
The discussion was moderated by Editors' Council general secretary and Bonik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud.