PM calls for collective efforts to build desired Bangladesh
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for collective efforts, irrespective of party affiliation and opinion to build a Bangladesh that meets people’s expectations.
Speaking to reporters after exchanging Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at the State Guest House Jamuna, he said: “We pray to Allah this Eid that we can build the Bangladesh people aspire to.”
In his address, the Prime Minister, who is also the chairman of the ruling BNP, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in the country after many years.
He expressed hope that the people be able to celebrate future Eids in a more peaceful and uninterrupted environment.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to nation-building, he said, “The government will continue its efforts to build the Bangladesh that people aspire to see,” and sought cooperation from all sections of society in this regard.
Putting emphasis on the public support, he said the elected government would be able to move forward with full strength if it receives continued cooperation from the people.
Urging unity, the Prime Minister called upon all to move forward together, setting aside political differences.
On the occasion, he paid deep tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 student-people movement.
He wished peace, happiness and prosperity for the people and extended Eid greetings to all.
Earlier, the Prime Minister exchanged greetings with diplomats. He later greeted cabinet members, members of parliament, distinguished citizens, academicians, ulema and mashaikh, artists, writers, senior civil servants, civil society members and people from various strata of society.