PM calls for collective efforts to build desired Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday called for collective efforts, irrespective of party affiliation and opinion to build a Bangladesh that meets people’s expectations.

Speaking to reporters after exchanging Eid greetings with people from all walks of life at the State Guest House Jamuna, he said: “We pray to Allah this Eid that we can build the Bangladesh people aspire to.”

In his address, the Prime Minister, who is also the chairman of the ruling BNP, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for being able to celebrate Eid in the country after many years.