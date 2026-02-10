News of election-related lockdown are false

Voting for the 13th national parliament election and referendum will take place on Thursday.

In the meantime, social media platforms have circulated claims that the government has announced a nationwide one-week lockdown for the election. Fact-checking shows that these claims have no factual basis.

The false lockdown claims have spread most widely on TikTok.

Several posts reuse footage from television news reports and falsely present them as recent announcements, with captions such as “Special government announcement for the election” and “Special restrictions announced for the election.”

One TikTok account claims, “A nationwide lockdown will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, at 6:00 am and last for one week.”

Another claims, “Lockdown for one week starting tomorrow,” with a caption stating, “The Government’s special announcement of lockdown during the election.”