Trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal: 8 rescued while floating, 5 missing
A fishing trawler named FB Barkat, carrying 13 fishermen, sank while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The incident occurred around noon on Monday, approximately 50 kilometres south of Kuakata.
At around 10:30 pm, another trawler rescued eight of the missing fishermen while they were found floating in the sea. Five fishermen remain missing.
Around noon on Monday, the trawler encountered rough waves and sank in deep waters approximately 50 kilometres from the Kuakata coast.
Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Trawler Owners’ Association, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
The names of three of the five missing fishermen are known. They are Md Belal, Md Nur Alam and Md Ibrahim. All three are residents of Patharghata upazila in Barguna.
Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Trawler Owners’ Association, said FB Barkat left for the Bay of Bengal on Friday with 13 fishermen to catch fish.
Around noon on Monday, the trawler encountered rough waves and sank in deep waters approximately 50 kilometres from the Kuakata coast.
After remaining afloat for a long time, eight fishermen were rescued by another trawler. A trawler named FB Johura Khatun has been sent to sea to search for and rescue the five missing fishermen.
Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Trawler Owners’ Association, said FB Barkat left for the Bay of Bengal on Friday with 13 fishermen to catch fish.
Around noon on Monday, the trawler encountered rough waves and sank in deep waters approximately 50 kilometres from the Kuakata coast.
After remaining afloat for a long time, eight fishermen were rescued by another trawler. A trawler named FB Johura Khatun has been sent to sea to search for and rescue the five missing fishermen.