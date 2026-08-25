Trawler sinks in Bay of Bengal: 8 rescued while floating, 5 missing

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of the Barguna District Trawler Owners’ Association, said FB Barkat left for the Bay of Bengal on Friday with 13 fishermen to catch fish.

Around noon on Monday, the trawler encountered rough waves and sank in deep waters approximately 50 kilometres from the Kuakata coast.

After remaining afloat for a long time, eight fishermen were rescued by another trawler. A trawler named FB Johura Khatun has been sent to sea to search for and rescue the five missing fishermen.