Lotia village in mourning as relatives await bodies of mother and three girls

Lotia is a small village in Cumilla’s Homna upazila. Unlike other days, there is no chatter of children here today, no ordinary bustle. Daily life had come to a standstill and grief hung over every household. In the village graveyard, four new graves have been dug side-by-side. The villagers are now waiting for the bodies of four of their own to arrive, who were brutally killed in Lakshmipur.

This was the scene in Lotia around 11:00 am on Friday (26 June). Shahinur Akter (40) and her three daughters—Saima Akter (21), Ikra Akter (17) and Sipa Akter (10) were killed in their rented house in Laxmipur’s Raipur on Thursday (25 June). The only surviving member of the family is Shahinur’s 16-year-old son, Junayed Islam, alias Sifat. They had been living in a house in the Dhanhata area of Raipur municipality.