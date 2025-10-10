National Consensus Commission seeks removal of constitutional clause on displaying Bangabandhu’s portrait
The National Consensus Commission, formed under the interim government, has proposed abolishing Article 4A of the Constitution, which mandates the display of portraits of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in all government and non-government offices and institutions.
The Commission has written to political parties, inviting their opinions on including this proposal in the upcoming “July National Charter 2025.”
The letter, signed by the Commission’s vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz, was sent on Thursday.
According to the letter, discussions with political parties and alliances on drafting and implementing the July National Charter 2025 have been completed. At this stage, the Commission is considering incorporating into the Charter a proposal to repeal the constitutional provision that reads, “The portrait of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, shall be preserved and displayed at the offices of the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker, and the Chief Justice, as well as in all government and semi-government offices, autonomous bodies, statutory authorities, government and private educational institutions, and at Bangladesh missions abroad.”
Political parties have been asked to submit their written opinions on the matter by 4:00 pm on Saturday (11 October) either directly to the Commission or via email or WhatsApp.
The letter also states that parties may contact the Commission for further information using those channels.
When contacted, the chairman of the Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party confirmed receipt of the Commission’s letter but said his party had not yet submitted its opinion.
The constitutional provision in question, Article 4A, was introduced under the 15th Amendment to the Constitution, passed on 30 June 2011 during the Awami League government’s tenure.
The clause made it a constitutional obligation to display the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in designated places.