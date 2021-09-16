Bangladesh

Editors’ Council concerned as BFIU seeks bank details of journalists

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The Editors’ Council has expressed it concern as the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank details of 11 journalist leaders.

A statement of the Editors’ Council, issued on Thursday, said recently the BFIU sought bank details of 11 leaders of top four organisations of the journalists including the president and general secretary of National Press Club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Editors’ Council said there could investigations against any individual within the framework of law but seeking bank details of the top 11 leaders of a certain profession is motivated. Such a move was never taken against any specific profession in the past, the statement added.

Advertisement

The Editors’ Council statement further said such a move is a pressure and threat to journalism as an independent profession.

Editors’ Council president Mahfuz Anam and acting general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmood signed the statement on behalf of the Council members.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement