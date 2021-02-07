Al Jazeera report politically motivated, biased: Editors’ Guild

The Editors’ Guild of Bangladesh today termed the Al Jazeera’s documentary titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men” as an example of “bad journalism”, saying that it violated journalistic ethics in many ways and was politically motivated and biased, reports BSS.

“Though the entire documentary was made centering a family, the title was “All the Prime Minister’s Men,” said a statement signed by Editors’ Guild president Mozammel Babu on Sunday.

The Editors’ Guild, an association formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism in the country, said that the documentary was titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men” without any evidence mentioning allegations published earlier by different media, which is “bad journalism”.

The documentary which is politically motivated and biased can never be an example of investigative journalism, the Editors’ Guild observed.

“The documentary is based on some informal talks. No acceptable evidence was presented to prove that,” the statement said.