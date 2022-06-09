Education budget rises by Tk 94b

The sector, under the ministries of education and primary and mass education, got an allocation of Tk 814.49 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, which was Tk 719.54 billion in the outgoing fiscal.
Of the total amount, the primary and mass education ministry will get Tk 317.16 billion, which was Tk 263.14 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.
An allocation of Tk 399.61 billion has been kept aside for the Secondary and Higher Education Division in the proposed budget, which was Tk 364.87 billion in the outgoing fiscal.
Besides, the Technical and Madrasah Education Division will get Tk 97.27 billion in FY23, which was Tk 91.53 billion in FY22.