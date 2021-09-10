Educational institutions to close again if transmission spikes: Health minister

The minister said schools and colleges are being reopened since the transmission has dropped. If the infection rate spikes alarmingly yet again, then the education ministry will take the decision of closing educational institutions. We would suggest the same. We don't want our children to be infected with Covid-19.
Since the infection rate is dropping steadily, the government has decided to reopen the educational institutions up to Class 12 from Sunday after the closure of around 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.