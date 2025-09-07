No force can obstruct February polls: Shafiqul Alam
Reiterating that the national election must be held within the first half of February next year, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said “no force on earth” can obstruct it.
“The government is taking all necessary preparations to ensure a free, fair, and festive election,” he said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.
Replying to a question about the law and order situation, the press secretary said since 5 August, 2024, nearly 1,600 protests and demonstrations have taken place across the country, averaging four per day. Of them, about 600 were related to the Ministry of Education, he added.
Shafiqul Alam noted that after years of repression, people’s expectations are now being expressed in a democratic environment through different demands.
The government and law enforcement agencies are handling these situations with patience and tolerance, he said.
On the finalisation of the July Charter, the press secretary said that consensus has been reached on most of the issues during the discussions of the National Consensus Commission.
The political parties showed their patience and maturity in this regard, he said hoping that the July Charter would be finalised on time.
Responding to a question about the Rajbari incident at Nurul Pagla’s shrine, the press secretary said there was no negligence on the part of the local administration or law enforcement agencies.
The administration had earlier held several meetings with the local “Iman O Aqida Rokkha Committee” and granted permission for peaceful demonstrations, he said, adding, however, the group later became unruly, leading to the “vile incident”.
Shafiqul Alam informed that seven people have already been arrested after analysing video footage, and the investigation is ongoing.
“Everyone found involved in this incident will be brought under the law,” he affirmed.
Deputy press secretaries to the Chief Adviser Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were present.