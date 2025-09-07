No force can obstruct February polls: Shafiqul Alam

Reiterating that the national election must be held within the first half of February next year, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said “no force on earth” can obstruct it.

“The government is taking all necessary preparations to ensure a free, fair, and festive election,” he said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.

Replying to a question about the law and order situation, the press secretary said since 5 August, 2024, nearly 1,600 protests and demonstrations have taken place across the country, averaging four per day. Of them, about 600 were related to the Ministry of Education, he added.