SC to hear appeal against verdict over ‘warrant of precedence’

The Supreme Court will hear the appeal against the verdict over the ‘warrant of precedence’ of holders of important constitutional offices of the state. The Appellate Division has set 4 November to hear the appeal.

The Appellate Division has granted leave to appeal (permission to appeal) after hearing an appeal seeking a review of a verdict it delivered a decade ago, which concerned placing constitutional office holders of the state higher up in the order of precedence and priority.

A six-member Appellate Division bench headed by senior justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order on Thursday.

The court said, “The leave has been granted. The appeal hearing will be held on 4 November. It will be on top of the cause list that day.”