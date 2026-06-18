Fraud poses as an Australia-based expatriate, swindles people
Two individuals have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on charges of embezzling nearly Tk 150,000 from an expatriate in Oman by luring him with opportunities for employment and permanent residence in Australia.
They were arrested yesterday, Wednesday, in an operation conducted in the Kamarpukur Bazar area of Syedpur, Nilphamari.
During the arrest, six mobile phones and twelve SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities were seized from them.
The arrested individuals are Md Rakibul Hossain (26) from Syedpur, Nilphamari, and Md Roni Islam (19) from Taraganj, Rangpur.
CID stated that Roni Islam was conducting fraud under the guise of being an Australia-based expatriate named ''Khaja Mohammad Ali''.
According to the CID, the victim is an Oman expatriate. In December of last year, an acquaintance of his promised employment opportunities in Australia and got him in touch with someone identifying as ''Khaja Mohammad Ali''.
CID stated that the person promised to take him to Australia by communicating through mobile, IMO, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
He extracted a total of Tk 146,400 in stages via bKash, citing processing, online application, form fill-up, and various visa-related expenses.
Later, a bank account number was provided to extract more money. However, no arrangements for his transfer to Australia were made even after a long time.
CID further stated that at one point, the phone numbers used by the concerned individuals were found to be disconnected, and all types of communication with them were severed.
The victim then realised that he had been a victim of fraud. In response, his nephew filed a case on 2 June at the Jatrabari police station in the capital.
In a press release from CID on Thursday, it was stated that during the investigation, the CID discovered that the arrested Roni Islam operated a fake Facebook page under the identity of an Australia-based expatriate called ''Khaja Mohammad Ali''.
The page lured people by posting attractive videos related to jobs, work permits, and immigration in Australia. To build credibility, communications were also made through IMO accounts using Australian numbers.
According to the CID, Rakibul Hossain assisted in receiving, transferring, and transacting the fraudulently obtained money via various mobile banking services.
The two had been extorting money from people under the pretext of offering overseas jobs for a long time. Important information connecting them to the fraud has been found during preliminary interrogations.
CID added that the investigation of the case is ongoing. Efforts continue to identify and arrest other members of the gang.
The CID has urged people not to engage in monetary transactions regarding job or immigration offers abroad without properly verifying the concerned institution, recruiting agency, and visa process.