Fraud poses as an Australia-based expatriate, swindles people

Two individuals have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on charges of embezzling nearly Tk 150,000 from an expatriate in Oman by luring him with opportunities for employment and permanent residence in Australia.

They were arrested yesterday, Wednesday, in an operation conducted in the Kamarpukur Bazar area of Syedpur, Nilphamari.

During the arrest, six mobile phones and twelve SIM cards used in the fraudulent activities were seized from them.

The arrested individuals are Md Rakibul Hossain (26) from Syedpur, Nilphamari, and Md Roni Islam (19) from Taraganj, Rangpur.

CID stated that Roni Islam was conducting fraud under the guise of being an Australia-based expatriate named ''Khaja Mohammad Ali''.