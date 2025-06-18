Work with professionalism above political ideologies: CA to SSF

He instructed the SSF personnel to reduce public sufferings as much as possible.

Mentioning that in the past, all flight operations at Shahjalal International Airport used to be closed for about one hour for VIP flights, which created many complications, the chief adviser said he lifted this restriction.

"I hope this will ease the suffering to the general passengers. I think that the SSF will successfully perform all the responsibilities reposed in them, not being isolated from people, but by interconnecting public relations and security," he said.

About the functions of the SSF, the chief adviser said the force ensures the security of Bangabhaban, his residence, office and during his movements.

It also plays a significant role in guaranteeing security during various events inside and outside Dhaka, he said.

He also said the SSF has successfully ensured security in Cox's Bazar and Rohingya camps and in Chittagong Port and the convocation ceremony of Chittagong University he attended.

"Not only within the country but also outside the country, during my state visits, the SSF has worked in coordination with various embassies and the protocol and security forces of the concerned countries and made the visits successful," he added.