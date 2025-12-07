2 central prisons
Central jails’ inmates run crime ring outside using phone in exchange for cash
The country’s two most important prisons—Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj and the Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in Gazipur—house the highest number of influential and notorious inmates. These facilities are supposed to maintain the strictest security and surveillance. Yet many inmates in these two prisons illegally use mobile phones to control drug trafficking, terrorism, and extortion operations outside. Some even issue political instructions. A number of hardened criminals had even planned to escape by breaking out of the prison.
These findings appear in a report by the Special Branch (SB) of police, which has also been submitted to the relevant departments of the interim government.
According to information in the SB report, submitted a few months ago, inmates of these two key prisons are illegally using at least 360 mobile numbers. Among them, 79 numbers are being used inside Dhaka Central Jail and 281 numbers inside Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail. Collusion by a section of corrupt prison staff has turned prisons into safe bases for operating phone-driven crime and instability.
From January to 16 August this year, the SB conducted digital surveillance on Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj) and Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail. Data was collected from the areas covered by the Base Transceiver Stations (mobile phone towers) connected to and surrounding the prisons.
By analysing 255,752 mobile numbers, investigators identified 360 numbers that were regularly and illegally used inside the prisons. Police say several individuals involved in smuggling mobile phones inside have already been arrested.
A Prothom Alo investigation based on the SB findings also confirmed such activities originating from within the prisons. Some inmates can keep mobile phones with them round-the-clock in exchange for money. Others can make calls whenever they wish. One inmate in Kashimpur even issued death threats to the complainant in his case while in custody. A general diary (GD) was filed at a Dhaka police station regarding this threat.
Complaints that top terrorists and high-profile criminals direct extortion and armed violence over phone from prison are decades-old. It has also surfaced repeatedly that inmates involved in extremist activities have access to mobile phones.
Complaints that top terrorists and high-profile criminals direct extortion and armed violence over phone from prison are decades-old. It has also surfaced repeatedly that inmates involved in extremist activities have access to mobile phones.
According to the SB report, communication is not limited to voice calls; phones with internet connectivity are also being used inside to contact people outside through various apps.
Prothom Alo spoke with seven individuals, including a woman, who were released on bail from the two prisons in the last six months. They said inmates are officially allowed to make calls once a week at designated times to pre-approved numbers. But by paying money, prisoners can make phone calls at any time. When public criticism arises, authorities temporarily impose restrictions, but after a few days the situation returns to normal.
A recently released inmate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said certain prisoners responsible for managing cell blocks and some warders arrange illegal phone access in exchange for money. In some cases, 500 taka buys 10–15 minutes of talk time. Payment is taken either from the prisoner’s PC card (their prison payment card) or in the form of cigarette packets.
Since the body scanner machine was out of order, some phones entered through various methods. Some staff might also have colluded. Phones are being seized through raids and action is being taken against those involved.Mohammad Abdullah-al-Mamun, senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur High-Security Jail
A source said there have been instances where influential figures continued running businesses from prison using mobile phones for about 15 and a half years of the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) government. During this long period, he regularly ate food of his choice from outside.
Brigadier General Syed Md. Motaher Hossain, Inspector General of Prisons, told Prothom Alo that action is taken as soon as illegal mobile phone use comes to their notice. Very small phones are being smuggled inside by hiding them in various parts of the body, sometimes escaping detection by scanners. A group of corrupt prison guards and long-term inmates are involved in this racket.
Cigarettes as alternative currency
Interviews with recently released inmates revealed that cash cannot be used directly inside prison. As a result, in the men’s cells, cigarette packets function as a form of currency for various illegal transactions. A packet of Hollywood cigarettes is valued at Tk 160, Goldleaf at Tk 300, and Benson at Tk 400. Cigarettes purchased through the PC card are later traded with guards and cell leaders for illegal privileges.
However, the Inspector General of Prisons said on Saturday that high-priced cigarettes have been banned to stop their use as a medium of exchange.
The SB report states that several dishonest guards are involved in the mobile phone racket. The report lists the names of former inmates and nine current prison staff linked to supplying phones and providing related support.
Sources said some of these nine personnel work at three facilities, including a women’s prison adjacent to Kashimpur High-Security Jail.
There are four prisons in the Kashimpur complex, housing 9,000 to 10,000 inmates on average. Dangerous and high-profile prisoners from across the country are frequently kept there for various reasons.
High-security prison sources say around 300 staff are deployed there for security and administration. At least 50 of them are believed to be involved in various forms of misconduct. Many have faced disciplinary actions over time.
Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj currently holds more than 9,000 inmates, including 130 death-row prisoners.
A recently released inmate told Prothom Alo that “everything is available if you give cigarette packets.” The guards, cell in-charges (inmates tasked with coordination), and phone riders (inmates managing the legal phone system) all work together. But keeping a mobile phone with you all the time requires a much larger payment.
Various ways of carrying phones inside
Sources at Kashimpur High-Security Jail said that between June and August, 97 mobile phones were recovered. Over 70 phones were seized in September and October. In most cases, inmates smuggled in small phones by hiding them in their rectum. In one instance, an inmate brought in two phones at once. In another case, an inmate became critically ill when he could not expel the hidden phone, and it had to be removed in hospital.
Another method involves tightly wrapping drugs and mobile phones and throwing them over the walls into the compound, with the collusion of certain staff inside.
According to the SB report, corrupt guards deliver mobile sets and SIM cards to inmates in exchange for money. Phones and SIMs are also hidden inside food, medicine, shoes, or gifts to smuggle them in.
High-security prison sources say around 300 staff are deployed there for security and administration. At least 50 of them are believed to be involved in various forms of misconduct. Many have faced disciplinary actions over time.
Action is taken as soon as illegal mobile phone use comes to their notice. Very small phones are being smuggled inside by hiding them in various parts of the body, sometimes escaping detection by scanners. A group of corrupt prison guards and long-term inmates are involved in this racket.Brigadier General Syed Md. Motaher Hossain, Inspector General of Prisons
Recently, a guard was caught smuggling drugs inside his underwear; both departmental action and a criminal case have been initiated against him. However, a section of officers continues engaging in illicit activities using various tactics.
Asked about these allegations, Mohammad Abdullah-al-Mamun, senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur High-Security Jail, told Prothom Alo that since the body scanner machine was out of order, some phones entered through various methods. Some staff might also have colluded. Phones are being seized through raids and action is being taken against those involved. Once the police report is received, further action will follow.
Hidden inside walls and toilets
SB investigations found that inmates often share the same mobile set or SIM, passing them from one person to another irregularly. Inmates typically conceal themselves with clothing and make calls secretly inside toilets, washrooms, or other private spots. When someone is released or transferred, the phone and SIM are handed over to another trusted inmate.
Inside Kashimpur High-Security Jail, phones are hidden by creating small cracks inside squat toilets. Sometimes phones wrapped in polythene are inserted into toilet flush pipes. Phones have also been hung outside windows by placing them inside socks tied to strings.
According to the police report submitted to the government, high-profile inmates avoid keeping phones on their person and instead keep them with other prisoners. Some hide phones inside wall cavities or in toilets wrapped in plastic.
Sources in Keraniganj and Kashimpur say phones are seized every month. Regular searches are conducted, but in some cases certain guards move phones from one cell to another during raids, so some phones remain undetected. When caught, inmates often claim the phones were left behind by someone recently released on bail.
Asked about this, Suraiya Akter, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail, told Prothom Alo, “It cannot be denied that mobile phones are used inside. Some members of the staff may be involved. But regular drives have significantly reduced the practice. The main problem is identifying the suppliers. That is now our priority.”
Attempts to break out of prison
In the third week of last November, a Kashimpur High-Security Jail source said that about 2,800 inmates were then held there, including 1,233 death-row convicts. The names of death-row prisoners repeatedly surface in connection with most prison-related crimes and internal disorder.
The SB report states that inmates in Dhaka Central Jail and Kashimpur High-Security Jail attempted to escape by breaking out. It said that leaders and activists of the ousted government detained inside had planned a jailbreak. In August last year, their associates outside also planned coordinated attacks on multiple prisons.
It cannot be denied that mobile phones are used inside. Some members of the staff may be involved. But regular drives have significantly reduced the practice. The main problem is identifying the suppliers. That is now our priority.Suraiya Akter, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail
SB and prison sources said the plan involved creating chaos inside with the help of detained Awami League members, who tried to incite other inmates. Three death-row inmates in the high-security prison planned to break a window and escape using a rope. They ripped blankets to make ropes and removed tiles from the ground-floor bathroom to begin digging a tunnel. Night after night, they expanded the tunnel until it became large enough for a person to enter. But authorities discovered the plan before they could escape. Afterward, the bathroom floor was reinforced with cement and sand.
The report also states that many detained Awami League men have been illegally using mobile phones to contact supporters outside and issue instructions.
Control of terrorism and extortion
The SB’s surveillance of the illegal phone numbers revealed that organised armed gangs and extortion rackets are being run from inside the prisons. The report states that weapons controlled by these inmates are being used in robberies, muggings, and killings. They also direct extortion operations across various districts from inside.
Some imprisoned drug traffickers also control their narcotics networks from behind bars. There have also been instances of murder plots being coordinated from inside using followers outside. With the help of corrupt guards, drugs are also smuggled into the prisons.
A senior police official told Prothom Alo that poor internal surveillance in prisons severely affects law and order outside. Several incidents in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and the Moghbazar–Gulshan–Badda areas highlight this problem. Numerous reports have previously revealed that top notorious criminals run outside operations from inside prison.
Recommendation for using jammers
Officials connected to the prison system say the core problems are shortages of manpower and technology, along with the entrenched criminal habits of many prison staff. These issues make it difficult to address internal disorder effectively.
To improve prison security, the SB has recommended several steps: effective use, modernisation, and expansion of mobile phone jammers; improved CCTV surveillance; enhanced scanner technology; and intensified searching operations.
The report also emphasises identifying and taking action against corrupt prison staff supplying phones and SIMs. Increased intelligence surveillance on the mobile numbers identified by the SB has also been recommended. For national security reasons, the report suggests vetting all staff responsible for prison security.
Inspector General of Prisons Syed Motaher Hossain said the SB report has been reviewed. Based on it, operations have been carried out and certain measures taken. Although extensive drives have reduced mobile phone use, it cannot be eliminated entirely due to limitations in technology, manpower, training, and skills. He added that past recruitment processes were flawed, allowing unsuitable individuals into the system, making it difficult to reform them now.
* This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat