HC cancels process of recruitment of 6,531 primary school teachers

The High Court (HC) on Thursday cancelled the process to recruit 6,531 candidates as assistant teachers at government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi pronounced the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

"The High Court in its judgment asked authorities concerned to follow

Appellate Division's latest verdict on quota and publish recruitment results

afresh," said deputy attorney general Akhter Hossain Md Abdul Wahab.

Thirty candidates filed a writ challenging the decision to publish lists of

successful candidates, accusing authorities of following a quota system in

the recruitment of candidates from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions in the

third phase.

The High Court, after holding a hearing on the matter, issued the rule and stayed the recruitment process for six months.

The court today came up with the judgment, declaring absolute that rule.