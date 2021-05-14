Eid brings hope in the time of corona

After a month’s fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr has arrived. Like last year, this time too Eid has arrived amidst the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. As the new moon of the month Shawwal on the Islamic calendar was not sighted on Wednesday, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Bangladesh today, Friday. For many, coronavirus has cast a shadow on the joy of Eid.

After the onset of the second wave of coronavirus, anxiety spread across the country throughout the entire month of Ramadan. As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths crept up, the government announced a lockdown again. The lockdown began towards mid-April. Things were relaxed somewhat towards the end of Ramadan to allow for Eid shopping, in keeping with health and hygiene guidelines. The shopping centre and markets, however, did not see the usual overflow of joyous crowds. This time too Eid business did not take off.

While control on vehicular movement was relatively relaxed, long haul buses are still halted along with trains and launches. There are no interminably long lines at the train stations and bus terminals of people queuing up for tickets. Many people are leaving the cities through alternative means of transport. But they have to struggle in the overcrowded ferry terminals and on the ferries, particularly on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route. As the situation was getting out of hand, restrictions had to be put on ferry movement too. But at the last moment, those restrictions were considerably relaxed.