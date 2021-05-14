Eid brings hope in the time of corona

After a month’s fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr has arrived. Like last year, this time too Eid has arrived amidst the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. As the new moon of the month Shawwal on the Islamic calendar was not sighted on Wednesday, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Bangladesh today, Friday. For many, coronavirus has cast a shadow on the joy of Eid.
After the onset of the second wave of coronavirus, anxiety spread across the country throughout the entire month of Ramadan. As the number of coronavirus cases and deaths crept up, the government announced a lockdown again. The lockdown began towards mid-April. Things were relaxed somewhat towards the end of Ramadan to allow for Eid shopping, in keeping with health and hygiene guidelines. The shopping centre and markets, however, did not see the usual overflow of joyous crowds. This time too Eid business did not take off.
While control on vehicular movement was relatively relaxed, long haul buses are still halted along with trains and launches. There are no interminably long lines at the train stations and bus terminals of people queuing up for tickets. Many people are leaving the cities through alternative means of transport. But they have to struggle in the overcrowded ferry terminals and on the ferries, particularly on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route. As the situation was getting out of hand, restrictions had to be put on ferry movement too. But at the last moment, those restrictions were considerably relaxed.
There is a very special enjoyment during Eid for the general people – braving the traffic jams to go shopping in the crowded malls and markets, bargaining and haggling over prices, selecting clothes of the festival, returning home exhausted after trying to balance one’s wallet and wishes, praying at the mosque and embracing each other after the prayers. Coronavirus had put paid to that special enjoyment. During the despondent days of Eid last year, people had hoped for an happy Eid free of coronavirus in the year to come. But their hopes have been dashed to the ground.
However, people will not sit dejected. Within their homes people will manage to celebrate the occasion. They will share the joy with their families, contact friends and relatives through social media and enjoy Eid entertainment offered on television and internet.
Then there are those who will come out to extend a helping hand to people in distress. They will help them by providing food, clothes or medical help. They will share their joy with the more unfortunate. After a month of self restraint, the joy of Eid is in sharing and caring. And so even in these difficult times, Eid brings a sense of joy and hope.
On this day of Eid, countless people will pray to the Almighty Creator to rid the world of this pandemic, for people to return to their normal lives. Let the festivities once again return to people lives.
This year Eid prayers will not be held in open grounds due to the pandemic. There will be no congregation at the national Eidgah grounds. Islamic Foundation has announced that as in every year, this time too, the Baitul Mukarram national masjid will hold Eid prayers in five consecutive congregations.