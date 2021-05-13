Eid celebrated in several places of Bangladesh in keeping with Saudi Arabia

In keeping with Saudi Arabia, Eid is being celebrated today, Thursday, in several place of Chattogram, Maulvibazar and Jamalpur.
Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in several places of Chattogram, including two villages of Anwara upazila and over 50 villages of Satkania, Chandanaish, Bashkhali, Patia, Boalkhali, Hathazari, Raozan and Fatikchhari. Followers of the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif in Satkania upazila observed Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia. The Eid prayer congregation took place at 8:30am in the villages Burumchara and Tailardip of Anwara upazila. The main congregation was held at the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif grounds.
Followers of the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif in Lama, Alikadam and Naikhangchhari of the hill district Bandarban, and several villages of Chokoria, Teknaf, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia of Cox’s Bazar also observed Eid on Thursday. Spokesperson of Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif Md Masudur Rahman said, the darbar sharif had avoided a large congregation this time too because of coronavirus. The followers held smaller congregations in their respective areas.
Over 100 families in Maulvibazar offered Eid prayers on Thursday. The Eid congregation was held at 7:00am on the roof of a house, Ahmed Shabista, in the Circuit House area of Maulvibazar town. Abdul Moufiq Chowdhury conducted the prayers. After the Eid prayer, the devotees also offered prayers for the nation as well as the Muslims of Palestine. Majedul Haque, one of those at the congregation, said they had been observing Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia for a long time now.
People from 13 villages offered their Eid prayers at 8:00am the South Balardiya Jame Masjid grounds in Sarishabari, Jamalpur. The prayers were led by Maulana Azim Uddin. Shaha Ali (64) of the Balardiya village, said, “For the past 16 years, from 13 villages we have been offering Eid prayers together.” Rakib Uddin (65) of the village Dasherbari said, “We have been offering Eid prayers for the last 16 years on the same day as the Middle East.”