Eid celebrated in several places of Bangladesh in keeping with Saudi Arabia

In keeping with Saudi Arabia, Eid is being celebrated today, Thursday, in several place of Chattogram, Maulvibazar and Jamalpur.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in several places of Chattogram, including two villages of Anwara upazila and over 50 villages of Satkania, Chandanaish, Bashkhali, Patia, Boalkhali, Hathazari, Raozan and Fatikchhari. Followers of the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif in Satkania upazila observed Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia. The Eid prayer congregation took place at 8:30am in the villages Burumchara and Tailardip of Anwara upazila. The main congregation was held at the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif grounds.

Followers of the Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif in Lama, Alikadam and Naikhangchhari of the hill district Bandarban, and several villages of Chokoria, Teknaf, Maheshkhali and Kutubdia of Cox’s Bazar also observed Eid on Thursday. Spokesperson of Mirzakhil Darbar Sharif Md Masudur Rahman said, the darbar sharif had avoided a large congregation this time too because of coronavirus. The followers held smaller congregations in their respective areas.