Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Friday

Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and demise of prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed in the country on Friday with due religious solemnity, reports UNB.

On this day of 12 Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar in 570, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.