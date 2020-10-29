Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Friday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and demise of prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed in the country on Friday with due religious solemnity, reports UNB.

On this day of 12 Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar in 570, Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

The day is a public holiday.

The Muslims across the country offer special prayers marking the day.

Islamic Foundation has taken a 14-day long special programme from 29 October -13 November on the occasion.

Cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam will inaugurate the programme as the chief guest on Thursday.

