Eid holiday rush leads to 12km tailback on Dhaka-Aricha highway

Commuters heading home ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr had to suffer through a 12km tailback on the Dhaka-Aricha highway on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the highway from Tepra point to Baniajuri point, which forced many people to walk a couple of kilometres.

Sources said that thousands of people have crossed the river on ferries since morning. All the 17 ferries are operating to cater to the rush of home-bound people.

Some 800 vehicles and 10,000 people have crossed the river till Wednesday noon, officials said.

Authorities, meanwhile, claimed that people will not face any difficulties in crossing rivers as ferry services are available.