Eid joy turns into tragedy for a Barishal family

Eid celebration turned into mourning for a family at Harishena village in Gouranadi upazila of Barishal as two children of the family drowned on Saturday, reports UNB.
Milon Sardar, a resident of Dhaka and service holder, went to his village home few days ago along with his family to enjoy the Eid vacation.
But their happiness did not last long.
Afsana Akter, 14 and Jannat Akter, 8, daughters of Milon Sardar, drowned in a pond while bathing.
Sushanta Kumar, sub-inspector of Gouranadi Police Station, said the victims went to their grandfather Idris Sardar’s house in Gouranadi.
On Saturday, they went to their aunt’s house in the same village.
Afsana and Jannat went to the pond beside their aunt’s house in the afternoon for bathing and drowned.
Finding no whereabouts of the two siblings, local people started search and recovered the bodies of the two from the pond around 9:00pm.