There are 231 ‘shalls’ in US-Indonesia trade deal as well: Foreign Minister
Bangladesh’s trade agreement with the United States has drawn widespread criticism as it is being said that the agreement imposes more conditions on Bangladesh.
While welcoming the discussion on the issue, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman advised reviewing similar agreements the United States has signed with other countries before making criticisms.
He made this remark today, Tuesday noon, in response to journalists’ questions about the trade agreement after a meeting in Dhaka with a delegation led by US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch.
Bangladesh signed the Reciprocal Trade Agreement (RTA) with the United States during the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus. Khalilur Rahman, now the Foreign Minister of the BNP government, had played a role in the negotiations as the National Security Adviser at that time.
Allegations have been raised that Bangladesh’s interests were not protected in this agreement. Reviews indicate that while there are only six obligations for the United States, Bangladesh has 131 conditions to fulfil.
Replying to queries from journalists, Khalilur Rahman said, “Hasn’t Bangladesh said ‘shall’ in 131 instances? We did not make this agreement alone; other countries in the world have done the same. Indonesia has said ‘shall’ in 231 such instances. So when you read Bangladesh’s agreement, read it alongside those of Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and others who have signed similar agreements—then you will understand the matter more clearly.”
Welcoming discussion on the agreement, he said, “It is very good that there is discussion on this, and there should be open discussion on any agreement. I would say, all of you should review it together—compare what we have gained and what we have not.”
In response to another question, he said, “This discussion should take place in that way, because the United States has told all countries about reciprocal tariffs, like our 39 per cent or 37 per cent. It has negotiated with all countries—Vietnam got 20, we got 19. Now everything is available in the public space.
“You should read Bangladesh’s agreement in comparison with those of other countries. Then you will understand what rate we received; on policy matters, what we agreed with them, what others agreed to, what their purchase commitments are, what ours are—look at everything together.”
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman left for China on a three-day official visit on Tuesday afternoon. Before departure, he also spoke about the purpose of the visit and the government’s position on the pending Teesta water-sharing agreement with India.
He said, “China is a very important friend of ours, with whom we have a relationship at the level of a strategic cooperative partnership. This is our new government’s first visit to China. Their Foreign Minister invited me, and during this visit, we will hold detailed discussions on making our bilateral relations faster, deeper, and broader.”
Will not ‘sit idle’ for India on Teesta
Responding to a question on whether the Teesta project would be discussed during the China visit, Khalilur Rahman said, “Of course it will be discussed. This is a matter of life and death for the people of that region. They have called out ‘Jago Bahe.’ If we do not respond to that call, then why are we here? It is our Honorable Prime Minister’s commitment to resolve the problems of that region, and it is also our government’s commitment. We will fulfill this commitment, and we will certainly discuss this issue during the China visit.”
The Teesta water-sharing agreement with India has been pending for nearly one and a half decades. It has been stated by India’s central BJP government that the agreement could not be finalised due to objections from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the recent assembly elections, the BJP has won in West Bengal.
Replying to a query on whether this would lead to a resolution of the Teesta agreement, the Foreign Minister said, “Look, a government has not yet been established in West Bengal, and what they think or will do is not for me to mind-read. However, we would expect that the agreement reached earlier could be reconsidered in the current context. But we cannot just sit idle—we have to do our work.”
On the issue of linking Chinese projects with the water-sharing agreement with India, Khalilur Rahman said, “The most important thing is that the people along the Teesta are facing a major ecological crisis; it is a matter of their economic security. We will explore all possible options, in every way we can. We will choose the best option. The most important consideration here is the interest of our people—Bangladesh first.”
Referring to anti-Bangladesh remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, journalists asked whether there could be an increase in ‘push-ins’ into Bangladesh now that the BJP is in power in West Bengal after Assam.
In reply, Khalilur Rahman said, “When the Assam Chief Minister made that statement and admitted certain actions, you saw that we strongly protested. We will take all necessary measures on that issue.”