There are 231 ‘shalls’ in US-Indonesia trade deal as well: Foreign Minister

Allegations have been raised that Bangladesh’s interests were not protected in this agreement. Reviews indicate that while there are only six obligations for the United States, Bangladesh has 131 conditions to fulfil.

Replying to queries from journalists, Khalilur Rahman said, “Hasn’t Bangladesh said ‘shall’ in 131 instances? We did not make this agreement alone; other countries in the world have done the same. Indonesia has said ‘shall’ in 231 such instances. So when you read Bangladesh’s agreement, read it alongside those of Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and others who have signed similar agreements—then you will understand the matter more clearly.”

Welcoming discussion on the agreement, he said, “It is very good that there is discussion on this, and there should be open discussion on any agreement. I would say, all of you should review it together—compare what we have gained and what we have not.”

In response to another question, he said, “This discussion should take place in that way, because the United States has told all countries about reciprocal tariffs, like our 39 per cent or 37 per cent. It has negotiated with all countries—Vietnam got 20, we got 19. Now everything is available in the public space.