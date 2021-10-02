Eight compartments, 4 engines of metro rail reach Mongla port from Japan

In addition to the compartments and engines, the ship, left Japan's Kobe port on 14 September for Mongla, has 32 more packages.
"Unloading of the compartments and engines from the ship is expected to be completed soon," said Mongla Port authority chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa.
In May, six coaches of metro train reached Mongla port from Japan. On 31 March, the first set of metro train with six coaches reached Mongla port.
According to Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited said a 24 passenger train coaches will be imported under Metro train's Line-6 Contract Package-08. Kawasaki-Mitsubishi in Japan is building 24 sets of trains for this project. The trains will have DC 1500-volt power supply.
Stainless steel body trains will have vertical seats. Each air-conditioned coach will have four doors on each side.