Eight million people to receive second dose of vaccine Thursday: DGHS

Following the vaccination programme of Thursday, the number of fully vaccinated people across the country will stand at nearly 30 million—17 per cent of the total population.
Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee of the DGHS, said "We are prepared to inoculate vaccines to eight million people on Thursday. The consignment of vaccine has been sent to all districts. Hopefully, people who received first dose last month will get the second dose tomorrow, Thursday."