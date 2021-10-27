Bangladesh

Eight million people to receive second dose of vaccine Thursday: DGHS

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The government is going to inoculate eight million people their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday as part of its mass vaccination campaign.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials said they have already taken necessary measures to meet the target.

As many as 80,93,236 people were inoculated the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a campaign on 28 and 29 September marking the birth anniversary of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Following the vaccination programme of Thursday, the number of fully vaccinated people across the country will stand at nearly 30 million—17 per cent of the total population.

Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee of the DGHS, said "We are prepared to inoculate vaccines to eight million people on Thursday. The consignment of vaccine has been sent to all districts. Hopefully, people who received first dose last month will get the second dose tomorrow, Thursday."

