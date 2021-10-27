Eight million people to receive second dose of vaccine Thursday: DGHS

The government is going to inoculate eight million people their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday as part of its mass vaccination campaign.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) officials said they have already taken necessary measures to meet the target.

As many as 80,93,236 people were inoculated the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in a campaign on 28 and 29 September marking the birth anniversary of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.