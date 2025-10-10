DU’s Sharat Utsab postponed, not cancelled, says dean of Fine Arts

The Sharat Utsab (Autumn Festival) organised by Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi at the Bakul Tala of Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts has been postponed, not cancelled, following what the university described as “many objections” and “concerns over possible unrest.” The information was confirmed to Prothom Alo on Friday by Professor Azharul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts.

Last year’s Autumn Festival was held on 4 October, 2024, at the same venue, organised by Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi — a cultural organisation with a long-standing association with the event. The festival has been celebrated at the Faculty of Fine Arts for the past 19 years.