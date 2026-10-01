Dhaka University Professor Zeenat Huda Suspended
The Dhaka University administration has suspended Professor Zeenat Huda of the Department of Sociology over allegations that she took a position against students during the July mass uprising.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s Syndicate, its highest policy-making body, held today, Wednesday.
Professor Zeenat Huda, however, claimed that the action was planned, predetermined and politically motivated.
Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane, pro-vice-chancellor (administration) of Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that Professor Zeenat Huda had been suspended for taking a position against students during the July mass uprising.
A tribunal has been formed to investigate the allegations against her, he said. Further action will be taken based on the tribunal’s investigation report.
Regarding her suspension, Professor Zeenat Huda told Prothom Alo, “They have failed to prove even one of the allegations brought against me. There were six allegations in total, and all six have completely failed. The main objective was to take control of the Teachers’ Association and remove me from the post of chairman. By removing me as chairman, they are now trying to create opportunities for people who are not academically qualified.”
In March last year, the White Panel, a pro-BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) organisation of Dhaka University teachers, issued a statement demanding that Zeenat Huda be brought to justice.
The statement said, “We strongly demand that the government immediately arrest Zeenat Huda and bring her to justice for making disparaging and negative comments about students and the public during the anti-discrimination movement, opposing the mass uprising, and supporting Sheikh Hasina’s alleged genocide by attending Gonobhaban as a representative of the Teachers’ Association.”