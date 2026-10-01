Dhaka University Professor Zeenat Huda Suspended

The Dhaka University administration has suspended Professor Zeenat Huda of the Department of Sociology over allegations that she took a position against students during the July mass uprising.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university’s Syndicate, its highest policy-making body, held today, Wednesday.

Professor Zeenat Huda, however, claimed that the action was planned, predetermined and politically motivated.

Professor Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane, pro-vice-chancellor (administration) of Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that Professor Zeenat Huda had been suspended for taking a position against students during the July mass uprising.