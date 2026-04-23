Bangladesh, Oman call for peaceful resolution of conflict in the Gulf
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman held a meeting with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, today, Thursday in Muscat.
Both sides called upon the concerned parties to continue to engage in dialogue and diplomacy to find a durable solution of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, says a press release.
The Bangladesh Minister conveyed the sincere thanks of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his important role in bringing the crisis to a peaceful and early end.
Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister, Humaiun Kobir, was also present at the meeting.
Foreign Minister Rahman expressed sincere appreciation to the government of Oman for hosting over 700,000 Bangladeshis in Oman.
The Omani Minister lauded the role and contribution of Bangladeshis to Oman's daily life and progress.
The two sides exchanged views on greater bilateral economic and business cooperation, including expanding mutual collaboration in pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture and port logistics.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister extended an invitation to his Omani counterpart to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.