High levels of Aedes larvae in Dhaka, higher outside

The breeding of Aedes mosquitoes inevitably raises the risk of dengue transmission, and signs of that are already evident at the start of the monsoon season.

Government and independent surveys have detected high concentrations of larvae of the dengue-carrying mosquito across both Dhaka city corporations.

However, the situation appears even more concerning in the country's south-eastern and southern regions, where several districts have recorded higher Aedes larval densities than the capital.

With the onset of the monsoon, the number of dengue patients has also begun to rise across Bangladesh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country recorded nearly 6,000 dengue cases by 29 June this year.

Of those, 2,727 infections were reported in June alone, meaning that almost half of this year's total cases were identified during the month.

June has also recorded the highest death toll of the year, with 13 fatalities, including five deaths within the most recent 24-hour reporting period.