Bangladesh sends 2nd consignment of emergency aid to Myanmar

Bangladesh has sent the second mission of emergency medicines and relief supplies to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

These supplies and medicines were sent via three transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Army (BA) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Tuesday morning, following the instructions of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The mission consists of rescue and medical teams composed of rescue experts from all three services, Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) doctors, Bangladesh Army (BA) doctors, and civilian doctors.

The total number of rescuers and doctors is 55.

Besides, there are 37 crew members on board in three aircraft.