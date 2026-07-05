Metrorail services to extend to Kamalapur in April 2027

The extended part of the existing metro rail service up to Kamalappur will begin in April next year, officials said on Sunday.

“The commercial operation in the extended line will commence in April next year but the test run on the added tracks will start in January,” Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project’s director retired brigadier general Md Abdul Wohab told BSS.

He said that the test run would be conducted throughout the entire route from Uttara North Station to Kamalapur, the country’s first metro rail route which officials call Line-6, during the nighttime after services during routine commuter hours.