The interim government taught youth to crave power: Hossain Zillur

He further said that, over time, young people had developed a growing attraction to political power.

Rahman argued that the Yunus government failed to provide proper guidance to the youth. As a result, there has been a major shortfall in fostering discipline and cultivating long-term leadership. He also said that a tendency has emerged in society to regard education as less important.

In his view, the government''s compromise with the bureaucracy became an obstacle to the state reform agenda that had been championed during the July uprising.

Rahman said the interim government failed to recognise when bold and fundamental reform measures were needed. Instead, it chose a conservative and risk-averse approach from the outset. Rather than dismantling the old bureaucratic structure, it appointed officials from the same bureaucracy to key positions. Consequently, instead of bringing about the desired changes, the existing system was largely preserved.