Hasina's extradition request to be followed up: Foreign Adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said the government would continue to pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently reported to be in India since August 5 last year.

"I don't know who regrets how much, but we see the matter this way - if necessary, the matter will be followed up," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when a reporter asked whether there was any regret over the government's failure to bring Hasina back nearly a year after the formal request.

Bangladesh had sent a diplomatic note (note verbale) to India in December last year, along with a set of supporting documents, formally requesting Hasina's extradition.