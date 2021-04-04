Ekushey Book Fair to continue from 12pm to 5pm amid lockdown

The ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair will remain open from 12:00pm to 5:00pm every day amid the countrywide seven-day lockdown enforced by the government to fight the second wave of Covid-19, reports UNB.
The ministry of cultural affairs issued a notice in this regard on Sunday.
It also instructed the authorities concerned to maintain the health guidelines strictly.
Earlier the authorities reduced daily the operational hours of the book fair due to recent surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
On 18 March, the prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021.
This year's fair was dedicated to the memories of the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. The main theme of the 2021 fair is "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence".
Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh recorded 7,087 fresh cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.