Ekushey Padak winning writer Bulbul Chowdhury passes away

BUlbul's first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Shingtola Mosque at 9:00am on Sunday, said his family. Later, his body will be taken to the Bangla Academy premises.
Born on 16 August, 1948, at Dakshinbag in Gazipur, Bulbul Chowdhury is known for his contributions to Bangla literature.
Alongside the Ekushey Padak, the writer has also received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Humayun Qadir Smriti Purashkar, and the Jasimuddin Smriti Purashkar, to name a few.
Tuka Kahini, Machher Raat, Aparup Bil Jhil Nodi, Tiyaser Lekhon, Jibaner Ankibunki, Atoler Kathakatha, Prachin Gitikar Golpo, are some of his popular works.
Bulbul Chowdhury is survived by his wife and three sons.