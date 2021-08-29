Bangladesh

Ekushey Padak winning writer Bulbul Chowdhury passes away

Bulbul Chowdhury, noted fiction writer and Ekushey Padak-winner for his outstanding contributions to Bangla literature, passed away on Saturday evening, UNB reports.

He was 73.

The author breathed his last in his residence on Pyari Das Road in the capital at 5:50pm on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, said his son AR Rafi Chowdhury.

BUlbul's first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Shingtola Mosque at 9:00am on Sunday, said his family. Later, his body will be taken to the Bangla Academy premises.

Born on 16 August, 1948, at Dakshinbag in Gazipur, Bulbul Chowdhury is known for his contributions to Bangla literature.

Alongside the Ekushey Padak, the writer has also received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Humayun Qadir Smriti Purashkar, and the Jasimuddin Smriti Purashkar, to name a few.

Tuka Kahini, Machher Raat, Aparup Bil Jhil Nodi, Tiyaser Lekhon, Jibaner Ankibunki, Atoler Kathakatha, Prachin Gitikar Golpo, are some of his popular works.

Bulbul Chowdhury is survived by his wife and three sons.

