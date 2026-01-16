Civil society holding condolence meeting in memory of Khaleda Zia today
A condolence meeting organised by members of civil society in memory of former prime minister Khaleda Zia is being held today, Friday. The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
Details of the programme were shared at a press conference held on Thursday at the Krishibid Institution in the capital. According to the organisers, “This is not a political programme; rather, it is a humane initiative to pay dignified national tribute to the leader.”
Economist and political analyst Professor Mahbub Ullah briefed the media on the overall preparations and code of conduct for the condolence meeting. He said that prominent individuals from various professions—including researchers, religious representatives, representatives of indigenous hill communities, physicians, teachers, and other professionals—will speak at the event. Political parties have been invited as guests, he added, noting that they will remain seated in the audience.
The press conference also said that BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman and members of Khaleda Zia’s family will be present at the condolence meeting.
The organisers announced strict rules for the programme, stating that taking selfies, applauding, or standing during the event will not be allowed. Entry will be strictly prohibited without an invitation card.