Civil society holding condolence meeting in memory of Khaleda Zia today

A condolence meeting organised by members of civil society in memory of former prime minister Khaleda Zia is being held today, Friday. The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30pm at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Details of the programme were shared at a press conference held on Thursday at the Krishibid Institution in the capital. According to the organisers, “This is not a political programme; rather, it is a humane initiative to pay dignified national tribute to the leader.”