Being out of power has fostered ‘it’s our turn to grab’ tendency at grassroots: Selima Rahman

She further said the country is now in urgent need of a fair and accountable government. There is no alternative to an elected government if reforms to the state structure, implementation of the July Charter, and other necessary reforms are to be carried out.

While highlighting the role of young people in the mass uprising, she also pointed to the new challenges that have emerged since the fall of the government.

In her view, the moral degradation that has taken root at the grassroots over the past 17 years cannot be rectified overnight.

Although political parties speak about issues such as women’s safety, the future of the youth, education and healthcare, she stated that the reality on the ground remains deeply concerning. The country has suffered from drugs and a range of other social problems.

Calling women’s active participation in the July movement encouraging, the senior BNP leader pointed out it is nevertheless a matter of concern why women have not been able to remain at the forefront in the long term.