Being out of power has fostered ‘it’s our turn to grab’ tendency at grassroots: Selima Rahman
Referring to various incidents of violence and land grabbing at the grassroots since 5 August (2024), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Selima Rahman said that among many grassroots leaders and activists who have been out of power for a long time, a tendency has emerged that “it is now our turn to grab”.
Describing this mindset as a manifestation of moral decay, she acknowledged that controlling the conduct of thousands of leaders and activists remains a major challenge.
Selima Rahman made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Peaceful Elections and Building a Democratic Future”, held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Thursday morning.
The discussion was organised by the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI). The welcome address was delivered by BEI president and former diplomat M Humayun Kabir.
Describing the upcoming national election as “extremely important”, the BNP standing committee member said that if the election commission (EC) performs its duties properly and the law enforcement agencies remain neutral, the risk of large-scale violence surrounding the election can be contained.
Referring to the absence of participatory elections over the past 17–18 years, she said that during this prolonged period many people have effectively lost any real experience of what an election entails. “In particular, a large segment of the younger generation has never had the opportunity to cast a vote.”
Despite concerns over potential violence, Selima Rahman stressed that an election is indispensable.
She further said the country is now in urgent need of a fair and accountable government. There is no alternative to an elected government if reforms to the state structure, implementation of the July Charter, and other necessary reforms are to be carried out.
While highlighting the role of young people in the mass uprising, she also pointed to the new challenges that have emerged since the fall of the government.
In her view, the moral degradation that has taken root at the grassroots over the past 17 years cannot be rectified overnight.
Although political parties speak about issues such as women’s safety, the future of the youth, education and healthcare, she stated that the reality on the ground remains deeply concerning. The country has suffered from drugs and a range of other social problems.
Calling women’s active participation in the July movement encouraging, the senior BNP leader pointed out it is nevertheless a matter of concern why women have not been able to remain at the forefront in the long term.
She added that even within educated circles, there remains a troubling lack of clarity on this issue.
Selima Rahman said that if an accountable government is formed through elections, efforts will be made to transform society through national unity by engaging all political forces, including the opposition.
Such change, she acknowledged, cannot happen in a single day and may take several years, but the country must move forward along that path.
At the roundtable, BEI assistant director Nipa Rani presented findings from local-level research on Bangladesh’s democratic future and the prospects for peaceful elections.
Denmark’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Christian Brix Møller, addressed the event as the guest of honour.
Others present included political scientist professor Rounaq Jahan, BNP adviser Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Taslima Akhter of the Ganosamhati Andolon’s political council, AB Party’s women’s development secretary Farah Naz Sattar, NCP joint member secretary Faisal Mahmud, among others.