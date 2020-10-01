Electricity production from waste without survey

According to DNCC sources, one of the reasons for taking up the power generation project is to reduce the pressure on the landfill in Dhaka's Aminbazar. The Ministry of Local Government sought a letter of interest in the construction of a power plant from waste from DNCC area through an advertisement in a newspaper. A total of 17 companies submitted letter of interest. A list was sent to the Power Development Board (PDB). The power division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources then selected the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and sent a summary to the prime minister.

Regarding the feasibility study of the project, SM Shafiqur Rahman, additional chief waste management officer, DNCC, told Prothom Alo, "The power division is responsible for the environmental and economic issues."

However, the chairman of the PDB, Belayet Hossain told Prothom Alo, "It is up to the DNCC to check the feasibility as per the rules as it is their project. PDB will not give final permission without feasibility study and environmental certification.”