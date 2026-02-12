Opinion
A new starting point for democratic transition
Today’s national election has come to appear as an inevitable issue, although some doubts still remain about how free and fair it will be. These doubts stem from the way the nomination process unfolded, much like the old arrangement, and from the style of campaigning, which largely followed familiar patterns.
In overseeing the election, noticeable weaknesses or shortcomings have been observed in the roles played by the Election Commission, the law enforcement agencies and the outgoing interim government. Nevertheless, the larger point is that people are ready for the election.
People feel that it is now time to move beyond the tenure of the outgoing government and enter a political system. On the basis of recent experiences, this may create an opportunity for a new beginning. There are still concerns about whether there will be any obstacles to voter participation, whether polling stations will be occupied forcefully, or whether there will be irregularities in vote counting. However, I hope these concerns will be dispelled.
We may receive the election results tomorrow. Although a referendum exists as a parallel issue alongside the parliamentary election, it is clear that it does not carry the same importance at this moment in the public mind.
The most crucial issue regarding the election outcome is the extent to which it is accepted by the people. Citizens would also want to understand how the rival or competing parties behave in strengthening that acceptance.
Therefore, there is an expectation that all parties, without exception, will accept the results and move within the next few days towards a parliamentary or constitutional transition. Hopefully, no unexpected obstacles will arise in this process.
In general, I sense that people are ready for another new beginning, bringing together their experiences and expectations, both positive and negative; they hope that, on the basis of these experiences, the country will move towards a new Bangladesh, not necessarily an entirely new arrangement, but perhaps a modernised version of the old one.
I generally believe that “a less-than-perfect election is better than no election.” Living without an election is far less desirable than an election that may less comprehensive or not fully fair. For that reason, I believe today will occupy a significant place in Bangladesh’s nation-building history, serving as a new starting point for democratic transition.