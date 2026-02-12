A new starting point for democratic transition

People feel that it is now time to move beyond the tenure of the outgoing government and enter a political system. On the basis of recent experiences, this may create an opportunity for a new beginning. There are still concerns about whether there will be any obstacles to voter participation, whether polling stations will be occupied forcefully, or whether there will be irregularities in vote counting. However, I hope these concerns will be dispelled.

We may receive the election results tomorrow. Although a referendum exists as a parallel issue alongside the parliamentary election, it is clear that it does not carry the same importance at this moment in the public mind.

The most crucial issue regarding the election outcome is the extent to which it is accepted by the people. Citizens would also want to understand how the rival or competing parties behave in strengthening that acceptance.