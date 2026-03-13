National Memorial to remain closed to visitors from 23 to 25 March
Public entry to the National Memorial premises at Savar will remain closed from 23 to 25 March to ensure cleanliness and proper arrangements ahead of the observance of Independence and National Day 2026.
The restriction has been imposed to keep the memorial area clean and well prepared for the national programme, an official release said.
Besides, public entry to the National Memorial will remain suspended early on the morning of 26 March until the invited guests leave the premises after paying tribute.
All concerned have been requested to extend their cooperation in maintaining the sanctity and overall beauty of the National Memorial.