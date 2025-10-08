Fire Service builds resort instead of fire station in Purbachal

The Fire Service and Civil Defence Department has built a resort—rather than a fire station—on land allocated for public safety infrastructure in the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK)’s Purbachal New Town project.

The resort, operated by a private company, offers accommodation, catering, and arrangements for social events such as weddings and holud ceremonies.

The Fire Service was allotted land in three locations within the Purbachal project for fire stations. Of these, one plot has indeed been used for a fire station, one remains vacant, and the third—intended for a fire station—has been transformed into a resort.

When contacted, Brigadier General Mohammad Zahid Kamal, Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, told Prothom Alo over the phone, “Since the Purbachal New Town project has not yet become fully operational...” —leaving his sentence unfinished. He added that work had already begun to construct a fire station there.