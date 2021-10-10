Eminent journalist Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ no more

He left behind his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Rafiqul Haque Dadubhai was born on 8 January in 1937 in Kamal Kachna area of Rangpur.
He was the initiator of a children’s page called ‘Chander Hat’, published in the Daily Purbodesh, from which he got the title of ‘Dadubhai’.
Haque served as the Executive Editor of the Dainik Rupali, the Dainik Janata, and worked in several important positions in the Dainik Azad, the Dainik Lal Sabuj, The Bangladesh Observer and his last workplace, the Daily Jugantor during his distinguished career.
From 1976 until 1983, he was the acting editor of the Kishore Bangla, the Indian subcontinent’s only weekly newspaper dedicated to children.
In 2019, Rafiqul Haque Dadubhai received the Bangla Academy Award and the Bangladesh Children’s Academy Award for his significant contribution to Bengali children’s literature. He received numerous awards including the Agrani Bank Children’s Literature Award, Chandrabati Academy Award, and All India Children’s Literature Award.