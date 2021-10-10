Eminent journalist Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ no more

Renowned journalist, dramatist and poet Rafiqul Haque, popularly known as ‘Dadubhai’, died on Sunday at the age of 85.

Journalist Rafiqul, who had been suffering from old-age complications, breathed his last at his own residence in Mugda area in the capital at 11:00 am, his family said.

Rafiqul Haque, feature editor of Daily Jugantor, returned to his workplace after surviving Covid-19 last year. However, he was completely bedridden for the past six months due to old-age complications.