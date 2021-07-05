Emirates suspends flights from Bangladesh till 15 July

However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols will be exempt and may be accepted for travel, the Dubai-based UAE flag carrier said.
On 1 July, the UAE announced a travel ban on citizens from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria.
“With the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19,” the Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.