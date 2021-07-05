Bangladesh

Emirates suspends flights from Bangladesh till 15 July

UNB
Dhaka
Emirates has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan to Dubai until 15 July following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government’s directives.

Also, passengers who connected through these countries in the last 14 days would not be allowed to travel with the airline from any point to the UAE, it said Saturday.

However, UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols will be exempt and may be accepted for travel, the Dubai-based UAE flag carrier said.

On 1 July, the UAE announced a travel ban on citizens from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria.

“With the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19,” the Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

