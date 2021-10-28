Emperor of folk music Abbasuddin Ahmed remembered

The state minister shared his remarks as the chief guest while attending an event titled “The Emperor of Folk Music Abbasuddin Ahmed and his artistic life” on Wednesday at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum, Shahbagh, in the capital, reports UNB.

Organized by Bangladesh National Museum, the event was arranged marking the 120th birth anniversary of Abbasuddin Ahmed, also known as the emperor of folk music.

At the event, the keynote speech was presented by prominent writer, musician, vocalist and freedom fighter Bulbul Mahlanbish. Eminent singer Ferdausi Rahman, also the only daughter of Abbasuddin Ahmed, virtually joined the event and discussed the article.