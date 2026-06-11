Govt to recruit 5,000 MBBS physicians, 100,000 health workers

The government has announced a major expansion of the country's healthcare workforce, including the immediate recruitment of 5,000 MBBS physicians and an additional 100,000 health workers, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services nationwide.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury unveiled the plan while placing the national budget for FY2026-27 in parliament today, Thursday.

The minister said the government was giving top priority to recruiting the necessary healthcare workforce to ensure quality and people-oriented healthcare services across the country.

“Steps have been taken to immediately recruit 5,000 MBBS physicians to fill the longstanding vacancies in various government hospitals and health institutions,” he said.