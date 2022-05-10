Enough petrol in reserve, no chance of crisis: EMRD

There is no chance of a fuel crisis in Bangladesh as the country has enough petroleum in reserve, the Energy and Mineral Resource Division (EMRD) said on Monday, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has been ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum oil across the country through its subsidiary oil marketing companies, the EMRD said in a statement.

The statement came against the backdrop of the recent media reports about a fuel crisis in the country's northern districts.