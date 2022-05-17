Bangladesh

ARTICLE 19

Ensure fair trial for journalist Rozina Islam

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

ARTICLE 19 and its partner organisations have been calling for a speedy investigation and a fair trial for journalist Rozina Islam accused in Official Secrets Act.

Rozina, who investigated stories of government corruption and mismanagement of the health sector in Bangladesh during the pandemic, was arrested on 17 May 2021, after a meeting at the ministry of health.

Following her arrest, she was held for six hours in confinement, where she suffered physical and mental harassment.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since then, Rozina has been facing charges of up to 14 years in prison or even the death penalty. There has been no substantial review of her case and the charges against her have not been withdrawn. Rozina is required to appear in court multiple times a month, with dates often postponed or canceled at the last minute.

Advertisement

Commenting on Rozina’s case, Faruq Faisel, Regional director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said, "A year since her arrest, Rozina continues to face uncertainty and injustice at the hands of Bangladeshi authorities. The charges brought against her are based on a law that should never have been used against journalists, as it impedes their right to access information and directly contradicts the right to free expression, enshrined in the Constitution. As the outdated law is abused to harass a journalist, we demand action from the Government and the policymakers to abolish the Official Secrets Act of 1923."

The investigation report of the case against Rozina Islam is scheduled to be submitted to the court on 26 May 2022. Earlier, the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court fixed the date on 10 April 2022.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement