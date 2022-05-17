Ensure fair trial for journalist Rozina Islam

Since then, Rozina has been facing charges of up to 14 years in prison or even the death penalty. There has been no substantial review of her case and the charges against her have not been withdrawn. Rozina is required to appear in court multiple times a month, with dates often postponed or canceled at the last minute.
Commenting on Rozina’s case, Faruq Faisel, Regional director of ARTICLE 19 South Asia, said, "A year since her arrest, Rozina continues to face uncertainty and injustice at the hands of Bangladeshi authorities. The charges brought against her are based on a law that should never have been used against journalists, as it impedes their right to access information and directly contradicts the right to free expression, enshrined in the Constitution. As the outdated law is abused to harass a journalist, we demand action from the Government and the policymakers to abolish the Official Secrets Act of 1923."
The investigation report of the case against Rozina Islam is scheduled to be submitted to the court on 26 May 2022. Earlier, the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court fixed the date on 10 April 2022.