Ensure fair trial for journalist Rozina Islam

ARTICLE 19 and its partner organisations have been calling for a speedy investigation and a fair trial for journalist Rozina Islam accused in Official Secrets Act.

Rozina, who investigated stories of government corruption and mismanagement of the health sector in Bangladesh during the pandemic, was arrested on 17 May 2021, after a meeting at the ministry of health.

Following her arrest, she was held for six hours in confinement, where she suffered physical and mental harassment.