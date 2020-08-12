Environment minister tests COVID-19 positive

Prothom Alo English Desk

Environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin has tested positive for coronavirus, reports UNB.

The minister underwent COVID-19 test and received the test report on Wednesday, said Dipangkar Bor, senior information officer of the ministry.




He will be admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) as per the instruction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister urged people of the country to pray for his speedy recovery.

The death tally from coronavirus in Bangladesh reached 3,513 on Wednesday with the death of 42 more patients in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 2,995 new cases were confirmed during the period testing 14,751 samples, that took the total cases to 2,66,498.

