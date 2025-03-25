Sanjida Khatun passes away
Sanjida Khatun, one of the leading figures of Bangladesh’s cultural arena, musicologist and co-founder of Chhayanaut, has breathed her last.
Sanjida Khatun died at around 3:00pm at Square Hospital today. She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for a week.
Chhayanaut’s Senior Coordinator of Programme Department Rashid Al Helal confirmed the news.
Sanjida Khatun was born on 4 April in 1933 to National Professor Kazi Motahar Hossain and Sazeda Khatun Chowdhury.
Sanjida Khatun obtained honors from Bangla department in Dhaka University in 1954, masters from Visva Bharati University in India in 1955 and Phd from the same university in 1978. She taught in Dhaka University for a long time.
Sanjida Khatun was active during the Language Movement of 1952. Her life was dedicated to enrich the cultural realm of Bangladesh.