Oil refining resumes at Eastern Refinery, production to increase gradually

During this period, limited production continued on a very small scale. Around 50 to 100 tonnes of petrol and bitumen were being produced daily, creating supply pressure in the market compared with demand.

The arrival of the new shipment has started to ease the situation. A vessel carrying 100,000 tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia has reached the port. After unloading, the refinery is restarting the crude oil distillation unit from today, which is the first stage of the refining process. Authorities plan to gradually bring other units back into full-scale operation.

Managing director of the refinery Md Sharif Hasnat told Prothom Alo, “Refining operations are beginning from this morning. Production will be increased gradually. We hope production of all types of products can resume by the end of the day.”

Officials said the refinery can process a maximum of around 4,500 tonnes of crude oil per day. At full capacity, it can produce approximately 1,800 to 2,000 tonnes of diesel daily. In addition, it can produce 200 tonnes of petrol, around 1,500 tonnes of furnace oil, nearly 200 tonnes of bitumen, and 400 to 600 tonnes of naphtha. The ratio may vary depending on the type of crude oil and market demand.